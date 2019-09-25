Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation calls for nominations for 2019 Green Awards

These awards serve to recognise and celebrate extraordinary contributions of young people in the Environmental and Agricultural development of our society.
Nominations are invited for categories of award to be submitted on or before the deadline – 5th October, 2019.
1. The 2019 Green Female Award: This award is to recognise and honour a female individual who has demonstrated leadership and championed the necessity for a healthier environment or made significant contributions to the enhancement of the agricultural sector.
2. Under 40 Green Award: This is to recognise and honour extraordinary achievement in the environmental and agricultural sector.
Criteria for Nominators
b) For the 2019 Green Female award, the individual must be female and not older than 35 years of age.
b) For Under 40 Green Award; individual can be male or female but not older than 40 years of age.
Nomination Process
In all cases, nominations should include the
- Name of individual
- Date of birth
- Name of organisation
- Telephone number
- Location
- Email address
- Description of how the individual is or has contributed extraordinarily to the environmental or agricultural sector.
Nominations must be received via the social media handles using the hashtag #eetfgreenawards or be sent to enquiries@eetfoundation.org on or before the deadline – 5th October 2019.
