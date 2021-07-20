Eid-el-Kabir: Gov Okowa calls for a united Nigeria

The governor made the call in his Sallah message to the Muslims contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Monday in Asaba.

He reminded the Islamic faithful that Eid-el-Kabir is a season of love, peace and sacrifice and called for concerted efforts among citizens for the nation to surmount challenges currently bogging it down.

Okowa said that Nigerians must embrace peaceful co-existence and turn to God to heal the land of multi-faceted ills afflicting it.

He assured of a peaceful celebration in the state, but cautioned against lowering of guard, especially as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting the world again.

According to him, the state government is liaising with security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrate the Sallah in peace and harmony, while remaining law-abiding and return to compliance with COVID-19 protocols, as a third wave is already threatening the world.

“This year's Eid-el-Kabir celebration amid prevailing insecurity and economic challenges calls for a sober reflection, especially for the many lives already lost on account of insecurity across the country.

"As you congregate for prayers and for celebration, please do not lower your guard; you must continue to wear face masks, maintain physical-distancing, wash hands in running water regularly and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers because the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is here with us,’’ he said.