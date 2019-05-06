The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is probing Senate President Bukola Saraki’s activities since 2003 when he was elected governor of Kwara State.

The EFCC made the announcement on its official Facebook page on Monday, May 6, 2019.

The anti-graft agency was reacting to a report alleging that it was investigating Saraki to discredit him days after the announcement of his International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) appointment.

The EFCC, however, said the probe seeks to ascertain Saraki’s earnings as Kwara state governor between 2003 and 2007.

“For the avoidance of doubt, investigation into the Senate President's activities while he held sway as the governor of Kwara State started long before his nomination and emergence as IHRC ambassador,” the statement said.

“In fact, the Commission's letter to the Kwara State Government House which sought an inquest into Saraki's earnings as the state governor, from 2003 to 2011 was dated Friday, April 26, 2019, predating his announcement as IHRC ambassador at large which came on Sunday, April 28, 2019 with two clear days.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard the false connect the writer sought to establish between Saraki's IHRC ambassadorial appointment and our inquiries into his earnings as a state governor.

“We wish to restate our resolve to resist distractions from any quarter in our efforts to rid the country of corruption and corrupt elements."

Saraki’s CCT acquittal

Soon after his emergence as Senate President, the Federal Government dragged Saraki before the Code of Conduct Tribunal over alleged non declaration of assets.

Saraki was discharged and acquitted of all charges on June 7, 2018 and months later, he dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki declared his intention to run for president but lost the party’s ticket to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar. He later picked the Senate ticket for the PDP.

Both Saraki and Atiku lost their elections to the APC candidates during the 2019 general elections.