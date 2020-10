At least 58 inmates at the National Correctional Service Centre in Okitipupa, Ondo State have escaped during a jail break on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Scores of hoodlums defied a 24-hour curfew on Thursday to break into the centre and set the inmates free, according to a report by The Punch.

A similar jail break happened in Edo State on Monday, October 19, 2020.

