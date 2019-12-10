Ibrahim gave the warning on Tuesday in Mangu, when he paid a familiarisation visit to the Plateau NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp.

“Investigation has revealed that most corps members, who had lost their lives in motor accidents, traveled at night.

“I have held a meeting with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), to form a synergy to ensure that no corps member is allowed to travel once it is 6 p.m.

“We have resolved that NYSC staff would be stationed at various motor parks to ensure that the corps members comply,” he said.

The NYSC boss further cautioned corps members against boarding vehicles on the road instead of the motor parks, saying that doing that was “very dangerous”.

He also cautioned them against using the social media to spread hate speeches and religious bigotry, urging them to rather use it to promote peace and unity.

Ibrahim said that the essence of the orientation exercise was to promote national unity and integration, and also remove stereotypes.

He advised the corps members to be positive ambassadors of the NYSC scheme and shun all forms of indiscipline.

Ibrahim also cautioned them against giving out bribes to any staff to influence their posting, saying that such act was one of the evil deeds the NYSC was set up to fight.

He encouraged them to carry out projects that would benefit their host communities during their Community Development Service (CDS), and urged them to participate actively in the scheme’s skill acquisition programme to make them self-reliant and employers of labour after the service year.