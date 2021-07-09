RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dhul Hijja: Sultan directs Muslim to look out for new moon

Dhul Hijja is the 12th month in the Islamic calendar.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Dhul Hijja 1442AH.

Abubakar, who is also the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made the call on Friday in a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Saturday, July 10, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul Qadah 1442AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Dhul Hijja 1442AH.

“Muslim are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon on Saturday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ he said.

The Sultan prayed Allah to assist Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty

NAN reports that Dhul Hijja is the 12th month in the Islamic calendar.

It is a sacred month in Islam, one in which Muslims perform Ḥajj (Pilgrimage) as well as the Festival of the Sacrifice.

