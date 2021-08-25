Cuba develops 5 COVID-19 Vaccines, seeks collaboration with Nigeria

She listed the vaccines as Sobrena 01, Sobrena 02, Mambisa, Sobrena Plus and Abdala.

She noted that three of the vaccines had been approved and had shown high level of efficacy.

Escandell added that Soberena 02 had been proven with 91.2 per cent efficacy, Sobrena Plus 92.28 per cent and Abdala 100 per cent efficacy.

She extended her country’s readiness to support Nigeria and other African countries in the area of health facilities especially on COVID-19 Vaccine and pharmaceuticals.

Escandell expressed readiness to partner with ACCI and look into area where members could benefit, adding that she believed the Embassy could be a good bridge for Cuban and Nigeria.

She called for signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Cuba Chamber of Commerce and ACCI.

Speaking further she said, among the country’s over 11 million population, almost five million persons had received their first jab while almost 4.5 million had received their second jab.

Escadell also said they were developing medical trial with children between ages three to 18 years and when this was fully approved, it would help secure the health of their children.

She said the Embassy was ready to participate in the upcoming Halal Abuja International Trade Fair, adding that they received some information but was looking forward to update that would help them participate fully.

Al-Mujtaba, who received the Ambassador, said the Chamber was ready to partner with Cuba in the area of tourism, Pharmaceuticals and medical.

He said that the development of the COVID vaccines was an eye opener.

“We are not too surprise that all these are coming from Cuba.

”We will like you to make your presentation with the medical trade group of the Chamber so that we know where we can come in,” he said.

ACCI President also enjoined the Ambassador to get his people to partake in the upcoming Halal EXPO coming up between Sept. 14 to Sept. 16.

He explained that Halal was not about Islam but something permissible and acceptable.