RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID: NCDC announces 197 infections, 2 deaths as Omicron variant hits 38 countries

Authors:

News Agency of Nigerian

NCDC says a total of 3,580,510 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country.

COVID-19: NCDC says Delta variant still dominant strain in Nigeria. [Instagram/NCDC]
COVID-19: NCDC says Delta variant still dominant strain in Nigeria. [Instagram/NCDC]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced two additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic on Friday with 197 fresh cases reported across five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recommended articles

The NCDC made the disclosure in its daily COVID-19 report on Saturday morning .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 197 additional cases reported on Friday indicate an increase from the 47 cases reported in the country on Friday, Dec. 3.

NAN reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that the omicron variant, now detected in 38 countries, appears to be more contagious than the COVID-19 delta variant.

The organisation had said there was a suggestion of increased transmissibility adding that , “what we need to understand is if it’s more or less transmissible compared to delta.

“Omicron has some 30 mutations on the spike protein, which is the mechanism used to bind to human cells.

“Some of these mutations are associated with higher transmission and the ability to escape immune protection,” WHO had said.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Public Health Institute said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stood at 2,980.

The NCDC added that till date, 214, 513 cases had been confirmed with 207,403 cases discharged and 2,980 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 197 States- Lagos (138), Rivers (23), FCT (18), Imo (15), Bauchi (1), and Gombe (1),”It stated

The Nigerian Public Health Institute said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency added that a total of 3,580,510 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country.

NAN recalls that since the reports of the emergence of this Omicron variant in the country , the Federal Ministry of Health through the NCDC, has intensified public health response measures to COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, South African scientists found that omicron is associated with a “substantial ability” to re-infect people who already had COVID-19 , compared with past variants of the virus.

The study, published by the South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, has not yet been peer reviewed.

Authors:

News Agency of Nigerian

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

COVID: NCDC announces 197 infections, 2 deaths as Omicron variant hits 38 countries

COVID: NCDC announces 197 infections, 2 deaths as Omicron variant hits 38 countries

WHO advises countries to prepare for likely spread of Omicron

WHO advises countries to prepare for likely spread of Omicron

FG approves COVID-19 booster shots amid Omicron variant

FG approves COVID-19 booster shots amid Omicron variant

Falana faults review of Lagos #EndSARS panel’s findings

Falana faults review of Lagos #EndSARS panel’s findings

Dowen College: Atiku demands justice for Sylvester

Dowen College: Atiku demands justice for Sylvester

Gov Ayade of Cross River won't join southern governors to ban open grazing

Gov Ayade of Cross River won't join southern governors to ban open grazing

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Falz shuns Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace,' says it's a disrespectful joke

Runtown and Falz (middle) joined the protest in Lagos (Guardian)