Kano govt suspends Eid festivities as fears of COVID-19 third wave grow

The Federal Government on Saturday put six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of COVID-19.

The states are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau.

Garba said that only Eid prayers would be performed at mosques in the five Emirates across the state.

“The development was part of measures by Nigeria, like most countries in Africa, presently facing a threat of the COVID-19, after detecting the more transmissible Delta variant,’’ he said.

The commissioner noted that the red alert would allow authorities in the affected states to restrict gatherings to a minimum, particularly the traditional durbar celebrations.