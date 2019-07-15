Justice Usman Na’abba struck out the name of the Kano Government Printer from the list of defendants at the instance of prayers by counsel to the applicant, Suraj Sa,eda, SAN.

Na’abba then adjourned the matter until July 17, for hearing.

NAN reports that on May 10, the court through an application by Rabiu Gwarzo restrained Ganduje and all other respondents in the case from appointing or recognising any purported emir.

NAN reports that there would not be any appointment under the Kano State Emirs’ Appointment And Disposition Amendment Law, 2019 pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

Earlier, Counsel to the applicant, Suraj Sa’eda, SAN, urged the court to strike out the sixth defendant from the suit, pointing out that the Kano State Emirs’ Appointment And Disposition Amendment Law, 2019 was complete.

He said accusing the Kano Government printer on the law he printed had no basis in law.

Sa’eda also filed an application seeking the court to allow the applicant to amend the originating summons of the matter.

“The government printer was included in the suit because it printed the bill that was amended for creating new Emirates in the state.

Counsel to the Speaker, Louis Mathew-Alozie, SAN, who did not object, also prayed the court to strike out the sixth defendant.

ALSO READ: "Democracy has failed Nigerians," Oby Ezekwesili demands citizens' action

NAN reports that the matter was transferred from Justice Nasiru Saminu’s court to tnat of Justice Usman Na’abba sitting at Miller Road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants in the suit are: the Speaker, Kano House of Assembly; the Kano State House of Assembly; the Kano State government; Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the Kano State Attorney General and the Kano government printer.