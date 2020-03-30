The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the order was in line with the President’s directives to lockdown, adding that the drivers license centres would not be able to process licenses for applicants nationwide.

He, however, said that applicants could go via the bypass mode to process for the license to be delivered after the lockdown period.

He revealed that the shutdown was aimed at sustaining existing endeavours already in place by the Federal Government to curtail further spread of the menace.

He added that the Corps marshal had in the wake of the pandemic directed all DLCs to maintain maximum hygiene through provision of adequate water, soap and alcohol-based sanitizers at the Centres.

“You would recall that the Corps Marshal had earlier advised applicants to avoid physical capture at this critical moment when the world is battling a common enemy (COVID-19), and explore the BY-PASS option which is the online processing of the National Driver's License without physical presence of the applicant at the DLCs.

“However, the driver’s license will only be collected upon resumption after the lockdown. It is therefore to be noted that the By-Pass option is applicable only to applicants who intend to renew their licenses not fresh applicants.

“This is hereby reiterated as part of the Corps’ concerted efforts to curb the spread of the global health challenge, ” he said.

Kazeem said that the closure of the DLCs would not affect the operational formations of the Corps as operatives have been deployed to render required essential services.

He added that it would be in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies at all levels to enforce both the Presidential and State Government’s directives on restriction of movement and sit at home among others.

“To this end, the Corps Marshal has notified the Chairman and Secretary of the Joint Tax Board about the effect of the temporary shutdown of the DLCs nationwide,” he said.