Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says 65 of the state's current 72 active coronavirus cases are almajiri children recently repatriated from Kano State.

The state's first recorded cases of almajiri children testing positive for the coronavirus disease were five on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Since then, 60 more cases have been recorded from the cluster of Islamic students sent from neighbouring Kano which has recorded the second highest number of cases in the country.

The repatriation of the students followed the decision of the governors in northern states to ban the almajiri system as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The system is a form of education that requires young children to be sent far away from their homes to Islamic scholars.

The governors agreed to evacuate the children back to their parents or states of origin to minimise their exposure to the disease that has infected over 3.5 million people across the world.

Many states in the north have since exchanged almajiri children among themselves, with seven of them, also sent from Kano, testing positive in Bauchi last week.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced on Monday, May 4 that the task force will hold discussions with the governors to highlight the risks of moving the children around.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

In his Monday statement, El-Rufai said the seven other active cases in the state have travel history outside Kaduna or are contacts of such people.

"Since the index case was reported on 28 March 2020, Kaduna State has discharged eight patients and has recorded one fatality who died before his positive test result was received. Overall, 81 cases have been recorded in the state but the active cases are now 72.

"As part of efforts to prevent community transmission, the State Standing Committee on COVID-19 appeals to citizens to report any person who they know has sneaked into the state.

"Such persons are violating the state’s Quarantine Orders and the FG's prohibition of interstate travel," he said.

Nigeria has recorded 2,558 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as of May 3.

400 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 87 people have died.