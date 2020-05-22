105 employees of iSON Xperiences in Ibadan, Oyo State, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Governor Seyi Makinde announced on Friday, May 22, 2020, that 27 more employees of the customer service provider tested positive on Thursday, May 21.

The governor had first announced on Saturday, May 16, that 30 staff members from the organisation tested positive.

Eight more also tested positive for the novel disease from the same organisation on Sunday, May 17, while another 19 positive cases were recorded on Monday, May 18.

Six members of staff from the organisation, located in Ibadan South West local government area of the state, also tested positive on Tuesday, May 19, while 15 tested positive on Wednesday, May 20.

The company was shut down days ago for decontamination, according to the government.

Governor Seyi Makinde says members of the public must cooperate with the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]

The governor said the only other new case recorded Oyo on Thursday was detected in the Akinyele local government area.

The state has recorded a total of 190 coronavirus cases. 49 people who recovered have been discharged from care, while four people have died.

Makinde assured residents that his government is doing its best to contain the spread of the disease, especially taking into account the recent increase in new cases.

Let me reassure you, as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, that we are doing everything in our power to contain the spread of this disease, given the recent increase in numbers.

He said, "The upside is that majority of the COVID-19 cases in Oyo State have relatively mild or no symptoms.

"This means that with the proper management of cases that we have put in place, they will recover without any complications."

He said members of the public must play their roles by adhering to safety guidelines like frequent hand washing with soap and water, physical distancing, and the use of face mask in public places.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 339 new cases in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday.

A total of 7,016 coronavirus cases have now been recorded in 34 states and the FCT. While 1,907 people have recovered and been discharged, 211 people have died.