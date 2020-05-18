38 members of staff of a company in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, had first announced on Saturday, May 16, 2020, that 30 staff members from the organisation tested positive.

In an update he announced on Monday, May 18, he said eight more have also tested positive from the organisation.

Governor Seyi Makinde has called on residents in Oyo State to be vigilant in the fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease [PM News]

The governor has refused to divulge any details about the company, but he said it is based in the Ibadan South West local government area.

He noted on Saturday that the organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated.

The governor called on members of the public to remain vigilant and report themselves for testing if they exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus disease which has infected over 4.8 million people globally.

Oyo has recorded a total of 118 coronavirus cases with 47 discharged and four confirmed dead as a result of the disease.

A total of 5,959 cases have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 17.

While 1,594 patients have recovered and been discharged, 182 people have died.