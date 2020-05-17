Out of the 31 new cases of coronavirus announced by the Nigeria Centre Disease Control (NCDC) for Oyo state, 30 of them are said to be staff members of a company in the state.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde announced this in a statement on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

However, Makinde did not disclose the name of the company but said it is based in Ibadan South-West local government area, adding that the company has been shut down for decontamination.

The statement reads, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-one suspected cases came back POSITIVE. Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan South West Local Government Area. The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated.”

“We urge members of the public to remain calm as the situation is under control. Intensified contact tracing has already commenced. We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken.

“The remaining one case is from Egbeda Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 8 PM today, is 107.”

Governor Makinde has, however, urged residents of the state who believe they could have been exposed to the virus to register with the state emergency operations centre for their samples to be collected for testing.