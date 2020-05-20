The number of staff members of one company in Ibadan, Oyo State, who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease has increased to 63.

Governor Seyi Makinde named the company as iSON Xperiences, a customer service provider in Ibadan South West local government area of the state, in a statement on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

The governor had first announced on Saturday, May 16, that 30 staff members from the organisation tested positive.

Eight more also tested positive for the disease from the same organisation on Sunday, May 17, while another 19 positive cases were recorded on Monday, May 18.

Makinde announced in Wednesday's update that an additional six members of staff from the organisation also tested positive on Tuesday, May 19.

"The company remains shut and will be decontaminated. The Emergency Operations Centre has continued intensive contact tracing to identify persons of interest linked to members of staff in the company," he said.

Oyo has recorded a total of 143 coronavirus cases. 47 people who recovered have been discharged from care, while four people have died.

226 cases recorded

Nigeria recorded a total of 226 new coronavirus cases in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Tuesday, raising the total to 6,401 .

Lagos remains the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria with 131 new cases recorded on Tuesday raising the state's total to 2,755.

Neighbouring Ogun State recorded the second highest number of new cases with 25, followed by Plateau with 15, Edo with 11, Kaduna with seven, Oyo with six, and Adamawa and the FCT with five each.

Jigawa, Ebonyi, and Borno all recorded four new cases each, while Nasawara recorded three new cases, followed by Bauchi and Gombe with two new cases each.

Enugu and Bayelsa also recorded one new case each, according to the daily update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

90 people were released after recovery on Tuesday, while one coronavirus death was recorded.

A total of 1,734 people have been released after recovery, while 192 people have died from complications.