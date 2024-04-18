ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC warns Nigerians that obstructing its agents is punishable by 5 years in prison

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC warns that it will henceforth not tolerate any attempt by anyone to obstruct its operations.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale in a statement on Thursday said: "It is a criminal offence to obstruct the commission’s officers from carrying out their lawful duties.”

The warning is sequel to media reports that the embattled former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, was whisked away from his Abuja residence by his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, following attempts by the commission to arrest and prosecute him for alleged ₦80.2 billion money laundering.

Oyewale said Section 38(2) of the EFCC Establishment Act makes it an offence to prevent officers of the commission from carrying out their lawful duties. Culprits risk a jail term of not less than five years.

"This warning becomes necessary against the background of the increasing tendency by persons and groups under investigation by the commission to take the laws into their hands by recruiting thugs to obstruct lawful operations of the EFCC.

“On several occasions, operatives of the commission have had to exercise utmost restraint in the face of such provocation to avoid a breakdown of law and order. Regrettably, such disposition is being construed as a sign of weakness.

“The commission, therefore, warns that it will henceforth not tolerate any attempt by any person or organisation to obstruct its operation as such will be met with appropriate punitive actions,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

