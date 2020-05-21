A total of 78 employees of iSON Xperiences in Ibadan, Oyo State, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Governor Seyi Makinde announced in the early hours of Thursday, May 21, 2020, that 15 more employees tested positive on Wednesday, May 20.

The governor had first announced on Saturday, May 16, that 30 staff members from the organisation tested positive.

Eight more also tested positive for the disease from the same organisation on Sunday, May 17, while another 19 positive cases were recorded on Monday, May 18.

Six members of staff from the organisation, located in Ibadan South West local government area of the state, also tested positive on Tuesday, May 19.

The company, a customer service provider, has since been shut down for decontamination.

"The Emergency Operations Centre has continued intensive contact tracing to identify persons of interest linked to members of staff in the company," the governor said earlier on Wednesday.

Oyo recorded a total of 19 new cases on Wednesday, according to Governor Makinde's update.

The state has recorded a total of 162 coronavirus cases. 48 people who recovered have been discharged from care, while four people have died.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 284 new cases in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday.

A total of 6,677 coronavirus cases have now been recorded in 34 states and the FCT. While 1,840 people have recovered and been discharged, 200 people have died.