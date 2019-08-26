The Army Chief also said the template should include ways to build civil-military relations as well as the capacity of officers to manage information in contemporary warfare.

Buratai gave the charge at the opening of the third quarter study period of the directorate which opened on Monday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that, the Army Chief was represented by Maj.,-Gen Yahaya Faruk., General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna.

The theme of the event is ‘Strengthing the Nigerian Army Public Relations Officers’ Capacity in Managing Information in Contemporary Warfare.’

Buratai urged the participants to avail themselves of the opportunity of the study period to cross fertilize ideas and fashion out the best approach to handle the media and information with regards to army operations.

The COAS pledged to implement the recommendations agreed at the retreat.

Earlier, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, called on the media to objectively support the activities and operations of the Army.

Musa frowned at the antics some elements in the media who unjustifiably accuse the military or under report its achievements while glorifying terrorists and other criminals.

He maintained that such negative reportage championed by some journalists and social media activists has the potential of affecting the morale of troops in the frontline fighting terrorists and other criminal elements in the country.

The Army spokesman, therefore, urged the media to support the military in the task of restoring peace to the country.

He pledged that the army, including the Directorate will not be deterred by negative media reports.

“The Nigerian Army and indeed DAPR shall continue to do our best in the promotion of Human Rights and must not allow negative reports circulated in some media platforms affect our genuine efforts in serving the nation selflessly.”

He said the aim of the study period was to galvanize personnel of the Directorate in understanding and projecting the towering image of Nigerian Army and its activities.

Musa enjoined the participants to engage each other in robust debates with a view to enhancing knowledge, for more proactive coverage of the Army.