Speaking at the workshop, Mr Osita Aboloma, Director-General of SON, regretted the rate of building collapse had continued to go up in the country despite efforts of the organization to curtail it.

“We ensure quality control and compliance in meeting specification but we still see building collapsing which means there is more to it.

“That is why we have brought in all major stakeholders because the cause is beyond quality of materials being used.

“Now, through this programme, we have noted that if there is no accurate supervision on personnel, there will be building collapse, irrespective of quality of materials used,” he said.

Aboloma, represented by Mrs Tosan Akin-Akosile, Southwest Regional Coordinator, SON, noted that the organisation needed more manpower to carry out its duties.

The director general however said that recruitment plan was in process to feel the manpower gap.

He promised that the sensitisation would continue until it got to every nook and cranny of the society.

Mr Oladeji Boyinbode of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Akure branch, noted that building collapse was not peculiar to Nigeria.

Boyinbode however said the rate in the country, especially in major cities, was embarrassing.

According to him, in combating building collapse, the structural design and supervision of a building are serious businesses that must be handled by professionals and regulated by government.

The NSE representative asked building professionals to improve on their training, saying that government and regulatory agencies should do more and sanction those found wanting.

He added that owners and occupants of buildings must embibe good maintenance culture.

According to him, soil test is germane and must be carried out before erecting a building.

Similarly, Mr Tomide Akinnowo, Zonal Coordinator, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), said that intensive public sensitisation through the media was necessary to curb the menace.

Akinnowo, who spoke on the topic “Threats of Unprofessional Practices in Building Construction: Challenges and the Ways Forward,” said there should be regular enforcement by regulatory bodies.

He added that law enforcement agencies should support regulatory bodies to nip in the bud all unprofessional activities in the building sector.

The COREN coordinator tasked both Federal and State Governments to ensure enough manpower and other needed resources in the regulatory bodies to forestall the menace.

According to him, there is urgent need for constant collaboration by all stakeholders as building construction should not be left in the hands of quacks.

“It is pathetic that activities of structural engineers are sometimes neglected in building construction, especially in storey buildings, hence frequent building collapse.

“Also, artisans should have good synergy with professionals at sites to address this bad occurrence,” he said.

Mr Alex Jayeola of the state Ministry of Works applauded the programme and asked that it be replicated at the grassroots for wider coverage.

Jayeola noted that the ministry maintained proper monitoring of buildings and had regular lecture and trainings for major stakeholders in the state to forestall building collapse.