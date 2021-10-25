RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari swears in 2 INEC Commissioners

The two commissioners were part of the six cleared by the Senate in July.

President Muhammadu Buhari swears in Prof Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina State) and Professor Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti State) as INEC National Commissioners [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday swore-in two national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They are Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina State) and Prof. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti State).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two commissioners were part of the six cleared by the Senate in July.

It would be recalled that the president had on September 15, 2021, sworn in three of the cleared national commissioners.

The swearing-in took place before the official inauguration of the e-Naira and 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem.

