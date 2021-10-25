Buhari swears in 2 INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday swore-in two national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The two commissioners were part of the six cleared by the Senate in July.
They are Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina State) and Prof. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti State).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two commissioners were part of the six cleared by the Senate in July.
It would be recalled that the president had on September 15, 2021, sworn in three of the cleared national commissioners.
The swearing-in took place before the official inauguration of the e-Naira and 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem.
