This is contained in separate letters read at plenary on Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

In a letter dated Nov. 12, Buhari requested Senate to confirm the nomination of Ityav Joseph Terfa as Chairman of HYPADEC.

According to him, the request was made pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission Act.

Also to be confirmed are Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa (Kebbi) as Managing Director; Isa Ozi Salami (Kogi) as member; Taoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara – member); Mikail Bmitosahi (Niger – member); Saleh Mohammed Galadima Kanam (Plateau – member), Aminu Muhammed Ganda (Sokoto – member), and Chief Utum Eteng (Cross River – member).

In another letter dated Nov.5, Buhari requested the confirmation of seven nominees as Chairman and members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 32(2) of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2019, I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the following seven nominees as Chairman and members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.”

The nominees according to Buhari are: Dr Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa, Chairman (North West), Oparakau Onyejelam Jaja (South East), Philomena Isioma Konwea (South South), Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola (South West), Amina Rahma Audu (North West), Mrs Esther Andrew Awu (North Central), and Abba Audu Ibrahim (North East).

In a related development, President Buhari in a third letter requested the upper chamber to confirm the nomination of Umaru Farouk Aminu as full-time Commissioner representing the North-West Geopolitical Zone in the National Pension Commission.

The request, according to the President, was to meet up with the provision of Section 19 (3) of the Pension Reforms Act, 2014.