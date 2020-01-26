President Muhammadu Buhari has replied Theophilus Danjuma after the retired general threatened to reveal a secret that would make Nigerians lose sleep.

On Friday, December 20, 2019, at a book launch at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Danjuma said Nigeria is in a big hole.

Responding to Danjuma’s claim, president slammed the elder statesman saying his opinion does not count.

Theophilus Danjuma, former Minister of Defence says Nigeria is in a big hole. (The Cable)

President Buhari said this in an interview The Interview on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Asked if Danjuma’s statement was an evidence of a vote of low confidence in his government, Buhari said, his reelection in February 2019 is an evidence of voters’ confidence and support for him and his government’s policies.

He said, “What is the vote of confidence of Nigerians in me, as expressed in the polls last year? That is what matters more, not the opinion of one man”.

Dismissing the insinuations that the relationship between him and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is frosty, Buhari said he has a perfect relationship with his vice.