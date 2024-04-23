ADVERTISEMENT
NBA disclaims lawyers' protest over EFCC's approach to Yahaya Bello's case

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NBA says the group of protesters are not lawyers.

Supreme Court Lawyers [The Nation Newspaper]

The no fewer than 500 legal practitioners from across the country on Monday, stormed the Supreme Court complex.

The lawyers, under the umbrella of judicial watchdogs, faulted the siege on the ex-Gov’s residence, in a bid to arrest him, despite a valid court order to the contrary, which had not been vacated.

Meanwhile, in a short notice to newsmen on Tuesday, the NBA through its National Publicity Secretary, Habeeb Lawal, says the group of protesters are not lawyers.

The notice reads: “The above report refers;

“The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is aware that some news outlets have reported this news.

“Please be informed that while the NBA respects the rights of citizens to assemble and protest, we insist that this particular group of persons are not lawyers.

“For completeness, their supposed leader or convener Sylvanus K. Alewu is not a name known to us,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

