ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ribadu says terrorism-related deaths have dropped from 2600 monthly to 200

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NSA said so far, the counter-terrorism efforts of the present administration have been yielding tremendous results.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]
National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Ribadu made this known in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the High-Level African Counter-Terrorism Meeting, which opened on Monday in Abuja.

The event has the theme: ‘Strengthening Regional Cooperation and Institution Building to Address the Evolving Threat of Terrorism in Africa’.

It was organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and UN Office for Counter-Terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NSA said so far, the counter-terrorism efforts of the present administration have been yielding tremendous results, with low cases of terrorism deaths in various parts of the country.

He said the government has been blocking access to small arms and light weapons, making it difficult for non-state actors to acquire them.

According to him, there are over three million illicit arms in the hands of the wrong people in Nigeria.

“We are working and I think we have done fairly well.

"One of the things that we have seen as an indication that things are beginning to look different for example, is AK 47 which used to be sold for less than N500,000 last year but now goes for N5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This means it is not available and we are mopping them up, we are taking them out, we are destroying them. We do not just take but we destroy,” Ribadu said.

The NSA said that the government chose to pursue these efforts silently to achieve results.

“A lot of this work is ongoing, but people don’t really see; we salute our armed forces, our security forces, our governors who are doing extremely well.

“A lot of difference is taking place in Nigeria and that is the reason why I can assure you that in the last one year, we have reduced deaths as a result of violent crimes and use of arms.

“We used to record 2,600 or so a month but now we do have less than 200 on the average.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is an indication that we are getting results for the work being done,” he said.

Ribadu said the high-level meeting was convened to find ways to address the problem of terrorism effectively, because of its trans-border nature.

“What is happening here is direct consequences of what is probably coming from other places,” he said, adding that the initiative was to adopt continental solutions to the problem.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ribadu says terrorism-related deaths have dropped from 2600 monthly to 200

Ribadu says terrorism-related deaths have dropped from 2600 monthly to 200

Nigerian students under 18 shouldn't be in university — minister warns parents

Nigerian students under 18 shouldn't be in university — minister warns parents

End of controversy as Gov Adeleke names one of his wives as official First Lady

End of controversy as Gov Adeleke names one of his wives as official First Lady

Nigeria to boost collaboration, disrupt terrorism-fueling trafficking - Tinubu

Nigeria to boost collaboration, disrupt terrorism-fueling trafficking - Tinubu

Fresh twist as Kano court reverses verdict suspending Ganduje as APC chairman

Fresh twist as Kano court reverses verdict suspending Ganduje as APC chairman

IGP wants NSCDC, FRSC merged with Nigeria Police Force

IGP wants NSCDC, FRSC merged with Nigeria Police Force

Drama as Rivers Assembly passes LGA amendment bill without Gov Fubara's assent

Drama as Rivers Assembly passes LGA amendment bill without Gov Fubara's assent

Doctors miraculously save baby girl from dead mother's womb

Doctors miraculously save baby girl from dead mother's womb

2 Boko Harm experts abandon mission, surrender to troops in Borno

2 Boko Harm experts abandon mission, surrender to troops in Borno

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]

No clearance yet for Betta Edu  as EFCC probe on humanitarian ministry fraud continues

Crocslake Business Pitch Marathon has unveiled plans to attempt breaking two Guinness World Records [The Eagle Online]

Nigerian plans to break 2 Guinness world records at the same time in October

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Enugu Govt aims to pay salaries from IGR, boost GDP from ₦4bn to ₦40bn

Solider stabs motorcyclist in abdomen during Lagos bar dispute [Alamy]

Solider stabs motorcyclist in abdomen during Lagos bar dispute