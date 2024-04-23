Official says Chinese supermarket in Abuja does not discriminate against Nigerians

The supermarket is located within the premises of the Royal Choice Estate, Airport Road, Abuja. The Secretary of the China Chamber of Commerce, Cui Guangzheng, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Guangzheng reiterated the commitment of the chamber to ensuring equality and inclusiveness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a video posted by an unidentified FCT resident alleged that a Nigerian was denied access to the premises alleging that citizens were not allowed into the supermarket.

"The China Chamber of Commerce is one of several enterprises using the facility, and the supermarket in question is located in the residential area of the estate.

"No individual was subjected to discrimination or denied access to the estate or supermarket to purchase groceries as widely believed.

"We regret any altercation at the estate’s entrance gate between the security personnel and a customer, it does not reflect the official position of the estate management or the chamber of commerce

“Our principles are to enhance friendship between the people of both countries and promote economic development,” he said.