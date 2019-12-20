Theophilus Danjuma, former Minister of Defence has called on Nigerians, who care to know the secret he has been keeping too himself about the country to come to him for details, saying Nigeria is in a big hole.

Danjuma says if he reveals what is going on in the country, many Nigerians will no longer be able to sleep.

The ex-minister said this at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Friday, December 20, 2019, during a book launch by the Nigerian Tribune.

Urging activists to wake up and save their country, the retired general said said that activists in the south-west have lost their voice.

He said, In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice. People appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.

“If you want details, I will give it to you privately. We are in a big hole as a nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we have to wake up.

“We are the ones who can save ourselves. The fifth columnist activities going on among your people are not helping matters.

“May Almighty God continue to bless this country. But only we can save ourselves from ourselves.”

Danjuma has always been very critical of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.