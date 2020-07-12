President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Kamaru Usman for defeating Jorge Masvidal and defending his Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight title.

Buhari congratulated the boxer in a statement on Sunday, July 12, 2020, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The president said he's delighted that Usman lifted Nigerians' spirit with another professional performance at a time the COVID-19 might have brought gloom to many families.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal (ESPN) ESPN

The statement reads, “As the first African-born and Nigerian UFC Champion, President Buhari commends the courageous fighter for finishing strong inside the octagon, proudly flying the green and white colours in distant lands, and reminding the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.

“While the global COVID-19 pandemic may have brought gloom to many families and nations, the President is delighted and gratified that our welterweight champion has lifted our spirits with another professional performance proving that things will surely get better at the fullness of time when we remain committed to our vision.

“The President wishes Usman the very best and more victories in his career and prays that like fine wine, he improves with age.”