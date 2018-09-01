Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom picks PDP’s nomination form

Samuel Ortom Benue Governor picks PDP’s nomination form

This was made known to newsmen in a statement signed by statement by the Benue Governor’s spokesman, Terver Akase.

  • Published:
Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom picks PDP’s nomination form play

Governor Samuel ortom

(Punch)

The Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) expression of interest and nomination forms.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement signed by statement by the Benue Governor’s spokesman, Terver Akase.

According to Vanguard, Ortom picked up the forms ahead of the party’s governorship primaries which will pick a candidate for the 2019 elections in the state.

Thanks supporters

The statement also said that Governor Ortom thanked his supporters and urged them to remain peaceful.

“The Governor thanked the leadership and members of PDP for the opportunity given him to seek the party’s ticket in the coming general elections.

 “He appreciated his teeming supporters across the state, urging them to remain peaceful and sustain the spirit of politics without bitterness as they have been doing.

ALSO READ: Benue youths hail Governor Samuel Ortom for leaving APC

“Governor Ortom also thanked Benue people for their prayers and goodwill, promising not to disappoint them,” the statement added.

Governor Samuel Ortom left the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari President warns Nigerians to stop travelling illegally for...bullet
2 Olawale Idris Ex-Lagos State Commissioner for Education died of stroke...bullet
3 Akpabio I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty -...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Elections I won’t repeal anti-open grazing law if elected Benue governor - APC aspirant
Buhari President says defection of Saraki, others won't affect APC in 2019
Ortom Showcase your achievements, leave me alone, Gov. tells Akume
Corruption Allegation EFCC invited me to shed more light on petition against Ortom, Tsav explains
Samuel Ortom Benue Gov criticises FG for refusing to arrest Miyetti Allah leaders
In Benue 8,000 APC members decamp to PDP
In Benue PDP loses 2 governorship aspirants to APC

Local

A breastfeeding mother (Illustrative)
Breastfeeding Expert tasks HIV mothers on exclusive breast milk
Prof. Isaac Adewole says NAFDAC will investigate the Indian Garri properly
Isaac Adewole Minister to furnish NYSC clinic in Osun as APC guber candidate donates N2m drugs
According to the Director of Highways, roads around the nation are undergoing repair and improvements.
In Niger Government spends N930m on new road
Aborted flight: Aero pilot acted according to standard practices--- NCAA
Aero Contractors Airline takes delivery of Bombardier Dash 8-300, 2 others, increases flights