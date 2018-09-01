Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom picks PDP’s nomination form

news

The Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) expression of interest and nomination forms.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement signed by statement by the Benue Governor’s spokesman, Terver Akase.

According to Vanguard, Ortom picked up the forms ahead of the party’s governorship primaries which will pick a candidate for the 2019 elections in the state.

Thanks supporters

The statement also said that Governor Ortom thanked his supporters and urged them to remain peaceful.

“The Governor thanked the leadership and members of PDP for the opportunity given him to seek the party’s ticket in the coming general elections.

“He appreciated his teeming supporters across the state, urging them to remain peaceful and sustain the spirit of politics without bitterness as they have been doing.

“Governor Ortom also thanked Benue people for their prayers and goodwill, promising not to disappoint them,” the statement added.