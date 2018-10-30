Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ayo Fayose has been released

Ayo Fayose released after two weeks in EFCC custody

This was made known by his new media aide, Lere Olayinka on Twitter on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ayo Fayose has been released play

Ex-Gov Ayo Fayose and some of his supporters after he was released on Monday, October 29, 2018.

(Twitter/@OlayinkaLere)

Former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose has been released from Ikoyi Prisons.

This was made known by his new media aide, Lere Olayinka on Twitter on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Speaking after his release in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, Fayose said that he is prepared to face trial.

The former Governor also thanked Nigerians for their support, adding that his current  travail is part of the price he has to pay as a leader.

Vanguard reports that Fayose promised that he will not miss any court sitting and pledged not to let Nigerians down.

Appearance in court

The EFCC arraigned the former Governor before the court on Monday, October 22, 2018 on an 11 count charge.

Fayose is being accused of receiving money illegally to fund his 2014 governorship campaign from the Office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

ALSO READ: Return N1.3bn Dasuki money, EFCC tells Fayose

Fayose makes Bail

The former Governor was however granted bail on Wednesday, October 25, 2018, by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.

Fayose was slammed with a bail bond of N50 million, and was asked  to present two sureties who have landed properties, and have three years tax clearance in Lagos state.

EFCC I'm here

The former Governor surrendered himself to the EFCC after his tenure as Governor of Ekiti state ended on October 16, 2018.

Trial of his case will commence on November 19, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet
2 Tony Anenih: 8 things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'bullet
3 Army blames Shiites for Saturday's clash in Zubabullet

Related Articles

Anglican Bishop says Fayose’s four years in Ekiti a waste
2019: We want more than SGF, South-West PDP tells Atiku
Court grants Fayose N50m bail from EFCC custody
Fayemi signs executive order revoking education levies in schools
PDP yet to name further members of Presidential Campaign Council
Ekiti lawmaker shot by unidentified gunmen

Local

Army blames Shiites again for Monday's clash
Army blames Shiites again for Monday's clash
Build the economy, leave Shaku Shaku dance – Peter Obi tells Osinbajo
Build the economy, leave Shaku Shaku dance – Peter Obi tells Osinbajo
Fayose resumes on Twitter, condemns killing of Shiite sect members
Fayose resumes on Twitter, condemns killing of Shiite sect members
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state has sworn-in five new Permanent Secretaries.
Governor Ambode swears-in 5 Permanent Secretaries
X
Advertisement