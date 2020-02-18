Dagan was said to have been killed in her apartment in Galadimawa, Abuja, on Monday evening few hours after she returned from work.

A statement issued by Assistant Director of Information in the State House, Attah Esa, has it that she had left her office in the Presidential Villa at about 8 pm while the incident reportedly happened about 11 pm on Monday, February 17, 2020.

“47-year Ms. Dagan from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday till 8pm, but by 11pm, she was gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unknown persons.

“The Permanent Secretary prayed God Almighty to comfort Ms. Dagan’s family, the entire Staff of State House, and grant the soul of the departed officer eternal rest”, statement reads in part.

Reacting to the development, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, described the killing of Dagan as “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family but also the entire State House.

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death,” Arabi told her family members during a condolence visit.

The Permanent Secretary said: “We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation.”

Arabi expressed confidence that “the Police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”