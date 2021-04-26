Army reports 7 soldiers killed in clash with Boko Haram in Borno

Fighters of the Islamic sect attacked troops in multiple directions on Sunday, April 25, 2021, leading to a battle that lasted several hours.

Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, on Monday, April 26 said the terrorists attacked with numerous gun trucks and foot soldiers with possible intent of establishing 'a phantom caliphate' in the town.

Troops lured a number of the terrorists into a killing zone within their camp where they were killed in large numbers by airstrikes fired from scrambled Alpha jets and helicopter gunship.

"In the aftermath of the encounter, scores of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized with their body part littering the area and a number of their gun trucks destroyed," Yerima said in Monday's statement.

He said reinforcement teams from 7 Division, Special Army Super Camp Ngamdu, and Army Super Camp 4, Benesheik were also called on to assist troops of 156 Task Force Battalion who were originally attacked.

The Army's statement was mute on media reports that fighter jets launched airstrikes that led to the death of between 20 to 30 soldiers during the Mainok confrontation.

A video surfaced on social media on Sunday showing a couple of soldiers alleging that military jets targeted soldiers instead of insurgents during the battle.

Media reports have said that the jets mistook troops for the insurgents because they were dressed in similar military uniform.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said in a brief statement on Monday that the reports are currently being investigated.

"The general public will be duly updated on the alleged incident," the statement said.

Yerima said that five soldiers who were wounded in Sunday's battle have been evacuated to the military medical facility for treatment.

He said troops regained full control of the town, and have earned the commendation of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Military troops have been battling Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast since 2009.