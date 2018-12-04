Army Council promotes 231 senior officers

news

The Army Council on Monday approved the promotion of 231 senior officers to the next ranks.

The breakdown of those elevated, according to a statement issued by the army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman on Tuesday shows that 29 Brigadier-Generals were elevated to Major-Generals and 95 Colonels to Brigadier-Generals.

The others are 106 Lieutenant Colonels to Colonels and one Major to Lieutenant Colonel.

Among those promoted to Major-General are T.O.B. Ademola, Nigeria Defence Attaché to China, K.O. Ogundele, Director Coordination at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, O.N. Ugo, and A.O. Uthman.

The others are M. Bashir, M.M. Mshelial, U.S. Mohammed, I.O. Ehiorobo, C.G. Musa, C.O. Ofoche, D.H. Alli-Keffi, A. Kigbu, Y.I. Shalangwa, Director Army Legal Service and S.Z. Kazaure, Director- General National Youth Service Corps, among others.

Those promoted to Brigadier-Generals include A.A. Ayanuga, S.C. Ogbuanya, F.O. Ilodibia, E.F. Oyinlola, S.O. Oloyede, S. Kawugana, F.G. Dimlong, O.K. Falade, I.Z. Ohiaka and C.S. Okafor.

Also promoted to Brigadier-General are A. Yellow-Duke, M.A. Etsu-Ndagi, A.M. Alechenu, Y. Yahaya, I.G. Lassa, P.A.O. Okoye, A.O. Oyelade and M.LD. Saraso.

The rest are V.E. Emah, R.I. Odi, W.D. Nasiru, L.A. Jimoh, A.P. Ahmadu, Q.A. Ahmed and J.S. Sura.

In the list of those elevated to Colonel are CA Magaji, A.A. Bello, C.E. Ugworji, C.Y. Ufurumazi, K. Imam, C.E. Aniorha, M.C. Akin-Ojo, K.O. Kalu, A.Y. Emakoma and M.A. Dogo.

Others are M.G. Udotong, B.A. Adeshina, I. Sadiq, N.C. Achikasim, B.I. George, Y.D. Ishaku, E.A. Otseh and S.B. Salisu.

Usman said the only Major promoted to Lieutenant Colonel is U.A. Musa.

He said the promotion was to re-energise the beneficiaries toward the discharge of their tasks and responsibilities.