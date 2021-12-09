Nigeria has been hit with a wave of jailbreaks aided by attacks launched by armed gangs over the past year, but the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, does not believe failure to stem the trend is enough reason to resign.
Aregbesola thinks it's unfair to call for his resignation despite failure to stop prison attacks
The minister says numerous factors are aiding the attacks on prisons across the country.
Large-scale prison breaks have happened in Edo last year, and Imo, Oyo, Kogi, and Plateau this year, leading to the escape of thousands of inmates, many of them awaiting trial.
Aregbesola, a former Osun State governor, told journalists on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 that the attacks were not due to lack of preparedness on the government's part, rendering his resignation a moot point.
The minister said numerous factors are aiding the attacks and that authorities are doing their best to secure facilities and put an end to the trend.
He said, "We are working with all arms of government, particularly the security, to make our custodial facilities impregnable. We will not rest until that is achieved.
"As to whether it calls for my resignation. I still don't see any need for that."
Last month's attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau left nine inmates and one security operative dead, and 252 escaping the facility.
Aregbesola said weeks ago that 3,906 inmates who have escaped from centres across Nigeria since last year are still at large.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng