Aregbesola thinks it's unfair to call for his resignation despite failure to stop prison attacks

Large-scale prison breaks have happened in Edo last year, and Imo, Oyo, Kogi, and Plateau this year, leading to the escape of thousands of inmates, many of them awaiting trial.

Aregbesola, a former Osun State governor, told journalists on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 that the attacks were not due to lack of preparedness on the government's part, rendering his resignation a moot point.

The minister said numerous factors are aiding the attacks and that authorities are doing their best to secure facilities and put an end to the trend.

He said, "We are working with all arms of government, particularly the security, to make our custodial facilities impregnable. We will not rest until that is achieved.

"As to whether it calls for my resignation. I still don't see any need for that."

Last month's attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau left nine inmates and one security operative dead, and 252 escaping the facility.