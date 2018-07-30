APC National Working Committee sacks Kwara state exco

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has sacked the Alh Ishola Balogun Fulani led Kwara state executive committee of the party.

Fulani reportedly emerged the APC state chairman from Saraki's faction at a separate congress which held a Banquet Hall opposite the Kwara state Government House.

APC stakeholders had earlier issued a resolution calling for the dissolution of the excos.

This was made known to newsmen by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed.

Bashir Bolarinwa now Kwara APC chairman

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) in a statement obtained from Vanguard, announced Bashir Bolarinwa as the new Kwara state chairman of APC.

According to reports, Bolarinwa emerged as the chairman during the congress held by Lai Mohammed’s faction in May.

In the statement, the APC cited irregularities in the state congresses as its decision for dissolving Fulani’s group.

See the full statement titled: Dissolution of Kwara state executive committee below.

The National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting of 30"' July, 2018 examined the unfolding developments within the Party in Kwara State, specifically the irregularities that characterized the conduct and outcome of the Congresses that produced the leadership of the Party at all levels (Ward, Local Government and State).

The Committee also reviewed the actions of some leaders of the Parry that emerged from the above Congress who participated in an open rally calling on the Senate President to decamp to the PDP.

The National Working Committee after a careful and exhaustive deliberation on this and other developments in the State Chapter of the Party. and pursuant to the provisions of Article 13.4 pal and twill of the Party's Constitution invoked its power as enshrined therein and hereby resolve as follows.

1. To dissolve all Party organs from Ward, Local Government and State Executive of the Party in Kwara State.

2. To Constitute Caretaker Committee at all levels of the Party of the Party organ at: a) Ward b) Local Government: and C) State Executive Committees of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State.

3. That Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa shall and is hereby appointed as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the State Executive Committee of APC in Kwara State.

4. That this shall take immediate effect.

The statement was signed by the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the National Secretary, Mala Buni.

While commenting on the defections that recently hit the ruling party, Lai Mohammed said the incident has exposed the fake members of the party.

The minister also said that the defections will not affect the ruling party in anyway.