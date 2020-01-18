British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua on Saturday, January 18, 2020, displayed the Nigerian in him as he prostrated to greet President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

In a video shared by Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to the president, the heavyweight champion is seen prostrating before President Buhari, who is currently in the United Kingdom for an investment summit.

Joshua, whose father is originally from Sagamu in Ogun state was received by Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of foreign affairs; Nìyí Adebayo, Minister of industry, trade and investment; and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The boxer also presented his heavyweight belts to the president.