The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has told the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that he is wrong to declare Amotekun--the newly launched Southwest security outfit--as ‘illegal’ because the subject is apparently above his pay grade.

In a terse statement he issued on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Malami had said it isn’t the job of regional governments or the federating units to maintain law and order.

"The setting up of the paramilitary organisation called Amotekun is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law,” Malami said.

In a chat with ChannelsTV, Akeredolu said laws are not made in the office of the AGF.

He added that the AGF can only interpret the laws and advise the federal government on matters relating to the law.

AGF Abubakar Malami declares Amotekun illegal (Guardian)

“One thing is clear, laws are not made in the office of the Attorney General; he can only interpret the laws and give positions of government on matters relating to the law.

“When he comes out with relevant portions of the law on the matter, we will consider it and respond adequately as the law stipulates," Akeredolu said.

The Ondo governor also said the six Southwest states are yet to take a position on the federal government’s declaration per Amotekun.

Gov Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state says the AGF is overstepping his bounds (Punch)

“We have not met, but I can assure you that when we meet, we will adequately respond to the position of the AGF,” he said.

Operation Amotekun was launched on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to complement the efforts of the police and curb rising crime, banditry and kidnapping in the region.