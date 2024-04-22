ADVERTISEMENT
End of controversy as Gov Adeleke names one of his wives as official First Lady

Bayo Wahab

The governor says there's no confusion about the position of First Lady of the state between his two wives.

Gov Ademola Adeleke and his two wives.
Gov Ademola Adeleke and his two wives.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, two different fliers allegedly emanating from the office of Ngozi Adeleke and Titilola Adeleke, welcoming Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to the state, reignited conversations about the perceived conflict between the governor’s wives.

On the two fliers, which have gone viral on social media, both women were referred to as the First Lady of Osun State.

However, the governor has disowned one of the fliers, describing it as fake.

In a statement by Olawale Rasheed, the governor's spokesperson, Governor Adeleke maintained that there’s no conflict over the position of Osun First Lady between his wives.

He clarified that Titilola Adeleke is the First Lady and would receive Tinubu during her visit. He added that the person behind the purported flier from Ngozi Adeleke has been arrested.

The statement read in part, “The attention of Mr Governor has been drawn to fake news in circulation about conflict over who among the Governor’s two wives is to host the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on her official visit to the State tomorrow.

“For clarification, Chief (Mrs) Titilola Adeleke, the First Lady of Osun State, is officially hosting the First Lady of the Republic tomorrow in line with the directive of Mr Governor. There is no confusion on this official position.

“The state government under Governor Ademola Adeleke is set to receive the First Lady and her team in Osun State.”

He explained that Ngozi did not authorise the flier, adding that the material was shared by people who wanted to sow discord and create confusion.

