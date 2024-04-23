Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

National Assembly to make law that'll make university admission illegal for under 18

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Education says the 18-year-old benchmark is in line with the 6-3-3-4 system of education.

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]
10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Sen. Muntari Dandutse, said this at the ongoing monitoring of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Katsina South senator was accompanied on the visit by other members of his committee as well as his counterparts from the Committee on Higher Education in the House of Representatives.

Dandutse said that age should not be a barrier to tertiary educational institutions, the age limit of 18 years as proposed by the Minister of Education is sacrosanct.

ADVERTISEMENT

His counterpart, Sen. Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West, said there had been a law mandating admission to be given to candidates who are 18 years old.

According to him, the law has been there but with what is happening, “we are going to amend it and make it robust”.

“Specifically, everybody should have access to education, your age either 40 or 50 or 60 years doesn’t mean you cannot enter the university.

“Age should not be a barrier but there is also an age limit and minimum, you cannot be 12, 13, or 14 years old and enter into the university.

“Before you can enter primary school, you have to be six years, before you can enter secondary school, you have to be 12 years, so before you can enter the university, you have to be 18 years,” Karimi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman had earlier given a directive that admission into tertiary institutions should not be given to candidates less than 18 years.

He decried the activities of some parents, who were pressuring their underage students to get admission into tertiary institutions.

The minister said that the 18-year benchmark is in line with the 6-3-3-4 system of education.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

National Assembly to make law that'll make university admission illegal for under 18

National Assembly to make law that'll make university admission illegal for under 18

Ganduje describes his purported suspension from APC as African drama

Ganduje describes his purported suspension from APC as African drama

Minister of Education summons Lead British School management over bullying scandal

Minister of Education summons Lead British School management over bullying scandal

Coalition backs Tinubu's policies, security interventions, other reforms

Coalition backs Tinubu's policies, security interventions, other reforms

Kano ranked as worst-governed state in Nigeria

Kano ranked as worst-governed state in Nigeria

EFCC boss vows to resign if Yahaya Bello is not prosecuted

EFCC boss vows to resign if Yahaya Bello is not prosecuted

EFCC arrests ex-aviation minister Sirika for ₦8bn Nigerian Air scandal

EFCC arrests ex-aviation minister Sirika for ₦8bn Nigerian Air scandal

Ex-APC spokesperson backs EFCC's hunt for Yahaya Bello

Ex-APC spokesperson backs EFCC's hunt for Yahaya Bello

Woman suffering incurable disease finally gets her wish to choose how she dies

Woman suffering incurable disease finally gets her wish to choose how she dies

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police investigate alleged murder of hotel manager by suspected soldiers

Abia Police investigate alleged murder of hotel manager by suspected soldiers

NECO reschedules entrance exams to June 1 due to low enrollment of candidates [Premium Times]

Poor enrolment forces NECO to postpone common entrance exam for 2 months

NDLEA destroys over 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos and Ogun [Mehr News Agency]

NDLEA destroys 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu praises effort

Cubana chief priest (Encomium)

Like Bobrisky, EFCC drags Cubana Chief Priest to court for spraying naira notes