Immigration places wanted Yahaya Bello on watchlist, unveils his passport details

Nurudeen Shotayo

The EFCC had declared Bello wanted on Thursday after failing to show up in court for his money laundering and other financial crimes case.

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello (RipplesNigeria)
Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello (RipplesNigeria)

The development comes hours after the anti-graft agency declared Bello wanted in connection to an alleged case of financial crime to the tune of ₦80.2 billion.

In a circular dated Thursday, April 18, 2024, and signed by the Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, DS Umar, for the Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap, the NIS detailed the name, nationality, and passport number of the former governor (B50083321).

“I am directed to inform you that the above-named person has been placed on the watch list.

“Suffice to mention that the subject is being prosecuted before the Federal High Court Abuja for conspiracy, breach of trust, and money laundering vide letter Ref; CR; 3000/EFCC/LS/EGCS.1/ TE/Vide/1/279 dated April 18, 2024.

“If seen at any entry or exit point, he should be arrested and referred to the Director of Investigation or contact 08036226329/07039617304 for further action,” the NIS circular read.

Recall the EFCC had earlier urged members of the public with useful information about Bello's whereabouts to contact any of the commission's offices across the country.

This comes after the anti-graft commission failed to arraign the embattled former governor before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday.

Bello had reportedly gone into hiding after escaping arrest on Wednesday when the incumbent Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, thwarted the EFCC efforts to apprehend his predecessor at his Abuja residence.

The former governor was billed for arraignment, alongside three other suspects, Ali Bello, Dauda Suliman, and Abdulsalam Hudu, before Justice Emeka Nwite on 19-count charges related to money laundering.

During the proceedings On Thursday, the EFCC’s Counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, told the court that the commission is committed to ensuring Bello faces trial, even if involving the military to apprehend him.

