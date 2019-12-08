The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra did not beat him in Spain.

On Saturday, December 7, 2019, IPOB had claimed that Amaechi was attacked in Madrid as part of a plot targeted at Nigerian politicians.

However, in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday, Amaechi said the group did not beat him.

He said, “We read with utter disgust and disdain the sickening propagandist lies credited to one Emma Powerful, who claims to be the spokesperson of IPOB that IPOB members in Madrid, Spain physically assaulted Amaechi. That is not true.

IPOB orders its members to attack Nigerian politicians abroad. (BBC)

“We must clarify that in the incident of the attack yesterday (Friday) on the minister in Madrid, where Amaechi was part of the official Nigerian government delegation to the United Nations climate change conference, IPOB members did not ‘beat’, physically assault or cause any bodily harm to the minister.”

The statement signed by the minister himself further explained that the IPOB members charged at the minister during the attack to beat him but could not ‘due to the dexterity of Amaechi to resist them.’

“But their violent evil plot failed woefully due to the dexterity of Amaechi to resist them, protect and defend himself, and the prompt intervention of the Spanish police who repelled the motley crowd of misguided attackers,” he said.

Earlier, Amaechi had said that he was not hurt because the attack was quickly repelled by the Spanish police.