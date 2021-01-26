Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has pledged to support the Nigerian Army 32 Artillery Brigade Owena Cantonment in Akure, in its efforts to fight crime in the state.

Akeredolu made the pledge while receiving the newly posted Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Raymond Utsaha, in his office.

The governor commended the Nigerian Army for its immense contributions to the security of the state.

Akeredolu, however, encouraged the new brigade commander to cooperate with the sister security agencies to further nip crimes in the bud across the state.

Earlier, the outgone Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Zakar Abubakar, appreciated the state government's support to the military during his tenure.

Abubakar, who applauded government's interventions for the care of widows of the fallen heroes, sought similar cooperation for his successor.