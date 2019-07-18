This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, in Akure on Wednesday.

Ajiboye said Akeredolu has also appointed Mr Dapo Aruwajoye as his Senior Special Assistant on Broadcast Communication.

He said the governor made the appointment as part of the efforts aimed at strengthening his media team for better performance and to effectively showcase the activities of his government.

He said that the governor congratulated the appointees and urged them to discharged their duties diligently.

Oyewamide, a graduate of English Studies at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, started his journalism career with the defunct Comet Newspaper.

He also had a brief stint with National Mirror before joining Daily Independent Newspaper.

Oyewamide is the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ).

Aruwajoye holds Masters Degree in Media and Globalisation from the Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom.

He was the Press Secretary (Electronics) to Akeredolu before his appointment and had worked with the Channels Continental TV.