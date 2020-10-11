Authorities of the Nigeria Police Force are not ready to listen to the youths protesting against police brutality as men of the force again attacked the youths on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

The crowd of protesting youths, who had converged to demand the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) were dispersed with tear gas and water canons in Abuja.

A video shared on Twitter showed the police shooting the protesters with a stream of water while the youths refused to run away.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, the police shot at protesters at Nigerian youths for converging at the Force Headquarters to press home their demands.

The youths, who had insisted they would not leave the premises of the building until the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed addressed them were dispersed from the premises after the police started shooting at them on Saturday evening.

Despite the outcry against police brutality in the country, another youth, Jimoh Isiaq was killed by the police during the #ENDSARS protest in Ogbomosho Oyo state.

However, since the nationwide protest against police brutality started last week, neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed has addressed the youths.