Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has supported a statement attributed to United States President, Donald Trump about President Buhari.

According to Financial Times, Trump reportedly told his aides that he did not want to meet with Buhari, who he described as ‘lifeless’, again.

The US President reportedly said this after his meeting with the Nigerian President in April 2018.

Nigeria needs a strong President

According to Daily Post, Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin said Nigeria needs a strong and agile President.

Odumakin also said the business of running Nigeria is not meant for somebody in ‘vegetative status’.

“If someone who wants to be president of Nigeria had to be trekking 800 metres to convince us that he is fit, I have always pointed to the fact that it is an evidence that there is something wrong.

“And now if the President of America could make that kind of observation, it is clear that the situation of things is not what the president’s handlers want us to believe.

“Someone that went to spend months in hospitals, that is going on medical vacation every now and then to London, clearly something is wrong.

“The job of the Nigerian president is not the job for anybody that is vegetative. We need a strong, agile president come 2019,” he added.

Buhari’s trending 800m walk

President Buhari, during the Sallah break in his hometown, took a walk to greet Nigerians after Eid prayers.

His spokesman, Garba Shehu however, told Nigerians that it was a show of fitness.

Here is what Shehu said "I think there are two things here; one is to say that the President is responsive to the enormous support and commitment of his own people that had come out in their numbers to see him and he just decided that he couldn’t go on riding in a black vehicle and he came out and walked to the distance.

“The second thing, he is curious that these days, one or two people who are aspiring to be president are campaigning on their youthfulness and good health.

“I think the president has done one thing today – that the issue is not how old one is but how fit he is ; how healthy he is. Now that the president has proven his fitness and well-being to continue in office is a settled matter

“I think that if people want to campaign against him they should do so on issues that are of significance to Nigerians. The President is fit, he is healthy; he is good to go for second term.”