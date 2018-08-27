Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Afenifere supports Trump's alleged lifeless President statement

Lifeless President Afenifere backs Trump, says Buhari in a vegetative state

Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin also said Nigeria needs a strong and agile President.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lifeless President: Afenifere backs Trump, says Buhari in a vegetative state play

US President, Donald Trump (R) and President Buhari (L)

(Encomium Magazine)

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has supported a statement attributed to United States President, Donald Trump about President Buhari.

According to Financial Times, Trump reportedly told his aides that he did not want to meet with Buhari, who he described as ‘lifeless’, again.

The US President reportedly said this after his meeting with the Nigerian President in April 2018.

Nigeria needs a strong President

According to Daily Post, Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin said Nigeria needs a strong and agile President.

Odumakin also said the business of running Nigeria is not meant for somebody in ‘vegetative status’.

“If someone who wants to be president of Nigeria had to be trekking 800 metres to convince us that he is fit, I have always pointed to the fact that it is an evidence that there is something wrong.

“And now if the President of America could make that kind of observation, it is clear that the situation of things is not what the president’s handlers want us to believe.

“Someone that went to spend months in hospitals, that is going on medical vacation every now and then to London, clearly something is wrong.

“The job of the Nigerian president is not the job for anybody that is vegetative. We need a strong, agile president come 2019,” he added.

Buhari’s trending 800m walk

President Buhari, during the Sallah break in his hometown, took a walk to greet Nigerians after Eid prayers.

His spokesman, Garba Shehu however, told Nigerians that it was a show of fitness.

Here is what Shehu said "I think there are two things here; one is to say that the President is responsive to the enormous support and commitment of his own people that had come out in their numbers to see him and he just decided that he couldn’t go on riding in a black vehicle and he came out and walked to the distance.

“The second thing, he is curious that these days, one or two people who are aspiring to be president are campaigning on their youthfulness and good health.

ALSO READ: Buhari's kinsmen allegedly planning sacked DSS boss' recall

“I think the president has done one thing today – that the issue is not how old one is but how fit he is ; how healthy he is. Now that the president has proven his fitness and well-being to continue in office is a settled matter

“I think that if people want to campaign against him they should do so on issues that are of significance to Nigerians. The President is fit, he is healthy; he is good to go for second term.”

Nigerians didn’t waste time to start making jokes on Twitter. You need to see the funny memes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Ben Ayade Gov’s wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s whybullet
3 Smart Adeyemi Ex-Senator loses wifebullet

Related Articles

Trump Twitter reacts to US President allegedly calling Buhari "lifeless"
World 'They treated our men like goats': Guards in Afghan blast sue employers and Canada
Donald Duke Presidential aspirant vows to protect gay Nigerians, but doesn't want them to display love in public
Tunde Bakare We live in dangerous times – Pastor
Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meeting
Yahaya Bello God sent Buhari to save Nigeria - Governor
Pulse Opinion Donald Trump's rocky relationship with Africa

Local

Lifeless President: The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buhari
Lifeless President The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buhari
Leah Sharibu: We are analysing the audio message – Presidency
Leah Sharibu We are analysing the audio message – Presidency
Lifeless President: Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of hate speech
Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of hate speech
NASS adopts N143b, asks INEC to re-present budget
2019 Election NASS adopts N143b, asks INEC to re-present budget