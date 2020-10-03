Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has called on the federal government to consider restructuring now or watch the country break up.

Adeboye said the restructuring has to be done as soon as possible to forestall a break up of the country.

The cleric said this at a 60th Independence Day Celebration Symposium co-organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the Nehemiah Leadership Institute on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

He said, “Why can’t we have a system of government that is 100 per cent Nigerian, unique to us? For example, we started on with the British system of government, somewhere along the line, we moved over to the American system of government.

“Can’t we have a combination of both and see whether it could help us solve our problems because in Mathematics if you want to solve a problem, you try what we call Real Analysis, then if it doesn’t work, then you move on to Complex Analysis and see whether that will help you. If that fails, you move on to Vector Analysis and so on.

“I believe that we might want to look at the problems of Nigeria in a slightly different manner. Some people feel that all our problems will be over if Nigeria should break up. I think that is trying to solve the problems of Nigeria as if it is a Simple Equation. The problems of Nigeria will require quite a bit of Simultaneous Equation and some of them are not going to be Linear either — forgive me I am talking as a Mathematician.

“Why can’t we have a system of government that will create what I will call the United States of Nigeria? Let me explain. We all know that we must restructure. It is either we restructure or we break, you don’t have to be a prophet to know that one. That is certain — restructure or we break up.

Adeboye, who recently visited President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Villa also suggested that Nigeria could develop its own kind of democracy and find a model that’ll work for Nigeria.

Pastor EA Adeboye (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Presidency]

He said, “Now, we don’t want to break up, God forbid. In restructuring, why don’t we have a Nigerian kind of democracy? At the federal level, why don’t we have a President and a Prime Minister?

“If we have a President and a Prime Minister and we share responsibilities between these two so that one is not an appendage to the other. For examples, if the President controls the Army and the Prime Minister controls the Police. If the President controls resources likes oil and mining and the Prime Minister controls finance and inland revenue, taxes, customs etc. You just divide responsibilities between the two.”

The cleric, therefore, urged the government to restructure as soon as possible saying the United States of Nigeria is likely to survive than our present structure.