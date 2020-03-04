Rewards for Justice Program, a counter-terrorism rewards program of the United States Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, has tagged Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, a cancer tumor, placing a N2.5 billion bounty on his head.

In a tweet published on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, the U.S. Department of State disclosed its offerings of up to $7 million (N2.5 billion) for information leading to Shekau's arrest.

"This Cancer tumor must be eradicated! The US government offers up to $ 7 million for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the terrorist Abu Bakr Organization leader," the tweet read, attached with Shekau's image.

Shekau has been the leader of Boko Haram since the extrajudicial killing of its former leader, Mohammed Yusuf, in 2009.

The terrorist group has killed tens of thousands and displaced no less than 2.3 million from their homes in the northeast region.