Air Chief Marshal Alex Sabunduh Badeh, was driving home from his farm on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, when he was waylaid by unknown gunmen along the Abuja-Keffi road and shot dead.
Here are 7 things you should know about the late military boss:
- Alex Badeh trained as an Airforce fighter pilot in Nigeria and the United States from 1976 to 2008.
- He was a Squadron and Instructor Pilot on the Bull Dog and DO-228 aircraft at the 301 Flying Training School (FTS) in Kaduna.
- Badeh served in two capacities under former President Goodluck Jonathan. Between 2012 to 2014, Badeh served as Chief of Air Staff. Between 2014 to 2015, he was Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff. He was Nigeria's 15th Chief of Defense Staff.
- Badeh was 61 years of age when he died. He was born on November 7, 1957 in Vimtim, Adamawa State.
- The late military chief was charged for corruption soon after President Buhari sacked him alongside other military bosses on July 13, 2015.
- Badeh was alleged to have benefited from the $2.1billion looted Dasuki arms fund. The prosecution said Badeh and his coterie of military bosses took advantage of the insecurity in the Northeast to enrich themselves. He was tried by the EFCC for laundering the sum of N3.9 billion, among other scandals.
- On Wednesday, October 24, 2018, the EFCC closed its corruption case against Badeh after summoning 21 witnesses during trial. The prosecuting EFCC filed a no-case submission in the case.