6 dead following attack by gunmen on Benue community

news

Six people have been killed following an attack by gunmen on Okpoga community in Okpokwu Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

According to Daily Post, the attack was carried out on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesman of the Benue police command, Moses Yamu said officers are investigating the incident.

Yamu also said “Yes, some yet-to-be-identified criminals believed to be natives of Olo community came and opened fire on residents of Okpoga, killing six persons.

“The real cause of the incident is still sketchy but investigation is still on. So far, no arrest has been made yet.”

A source also alleged that the gunmen might have come from a neighbouring community – Olo in Edumoga district.

The source said the community has been at loggerheads with Okpoga people for a while.

Unease in Plateau

Also, there has been unease at Rukuba Road in Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

According to reports, of people during an attack on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

The Plateau state police command’s spokesman, Tyopev Terna also confirmed the incident.