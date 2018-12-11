5 people we got tired of in 2018 (Nigeria)

news

Shout out to all the Nigerians who made good things happen this year. It’s been a good year for Nigeria across several industries, especially the industries that deal in the accessible currency of mainstream culture.

We have all had a blast, as Nigeria hit the forefront of cultural relevance. Shaku Shaku even made the NBA 2K19 edition as a celebration, with programmers doing a killer job on the motion grab.

Nigerian hip-hop also had a good run, we ended SARS or forced a rebrand and #NotTooYoungToRun got executive assent, reducing the age of political participation in key offices.

Even with all these key moments worth celebrating, we have had some lows; our country remains a dead-ground of economic rubbles and shambolic political selfishness. Even then, we still smile.

But there are some people we laughed about in 2017, that made the smile decrease from our lips with every new antic in 2018; the ones who created scene after scene of infamous headlines on a major scale when required to do things.

For others, they simply became cliché. This list is for them; the people we simply need to JUST STOP, in 2019, plis dears. We don’t need your antics.

The idea of need predates necessity and for some people, they simply need control or outright censorship, not only do they wrongly represent us when they talk, it reflects badly on the roles they occupy.

Without a drumroll, here’s a list of people we got tired of in 2018;

5. Lai Mohammed

Ladies and gentlemen, Nigerian Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed once stated that a ban should be placed on Nigerian acts shooting music videos outside of the country.

Daddy Lai has literally delivered several killer combos, good enough to kill Scorpion on Mortal Kombat. Baba has indeed been wilding.

First, he keeps delivering misleading information to the general public about the status of sectarian madmen, Boko Haram. He claims they have been defeated, but always gets shot into his cocoon by fresh terrorist attacks to deliver a cold plate of rotten eba at a circus of freaks.

Second, though he later claimed to be misconstrued, he was wildly reported to have threatened Israel with warfare after IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu surfaced in Israel.

Thirdly, Daddy literally claimed the Federal Government of Nigeria spends N3.5 to feed Shi’ite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky monthly

Arguments on Nigerian street corners and newspaper stands, brimming with conspiracy theories and sarcastic takes still weigh whether El-Zakzaky consumes one cow per meal or drinks wine from the 1800 vineyards that brew Bordeaux bottles of wine.

Shout-out to Uncle Lai, but for a Minister of Information, one would expect better management when confronted by media men who control the scuttlebutt and wielders of camera flashes.

It might be time to retrain Daddy.

4. Femi Fani-Kayode

Every political machinery needs a propaganda machine; the major serving spoon of media booty for gossip that then becomes a punching bag when the spectators get tired of running whatever humor he spreads through his faulty engine.

Basically, it’s the very base job that only shameless people assume. The problem is that even people you can be Grandfathers to serve you smoke; it’s the very unsavory position for unworthy children of politics who constantly need media relevance.

One would ordinarily think that job low for PDP stalwart and former Minister for Culture and Tourism, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, born into a political dynasty and running to over 20 years at the Nigerian Bar.

Who could also forget that he’s 58 years old? But then, he probably misconstrued the saying, ‘life begins at 60,’ by dragging jobs with media mouthpieces of this social media era.

For a well-trained Lawyer and Poet, he seems to have sold his soul to the throngs of political dirt, while he rides the coattails of social media readiness to satisfaction.

Before we get too carried away, we must admit that only people with political affiliations still take FFK seriously. These days, he’s like the boy who cried wolf. Whenever he even says something worth listening to, nobody cares enough to listen.

First off, he literally said IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu was being held by the government. Then, he said that President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigerians were mad while in London (seriously?!).

To cap it all off, he fuelled the ‘Jubril’ narrative around President Buhari. While Nnamdi Kanu started the narrative last year, it only gained traction when FFK tweeted about it — although, he never mentioned, ‘Jubril.’

‘Nuff said. FFK, stop talking, plis dear. At least create narratives that are worth our very small minds.

3. Dino Melaye

The incredible man who escaped the grasp of kidnappers barely 30 hours after he was kidnapped. The great troll who started his mainstream relevance making comic skits, attacking his political opponents with ridiculous Yoruba songs.

One of such enemies was Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. Asides that, his outrageous fashion sense and style make headlines, just like his show-pony tendencies to show off his garage of exotically assembled automobiles (not a motor, or car).

Later he showed up at court with a neck brace and in a terrible state for his bail hearing. What won’t people do just to get bail on health grounds? Cc Olisa Metuh.

Secondly, our beloved fashionista, Dino made the headlines for his ‘kidnap’, but was only in the wilderness for 11 hours before he miraculously reappeared, after being ‘rescued’ by the wind.

At this point, nobody wants to hear a joke speak. On this note, people will like Dino Melaye to speak into a nylon bag.

2. Influencers

Nigerian social media influencers are the most professionally flexible people in Nigeria, but in truth, their antics are very funny. Yes, money is being made, but their mode of operation should be revamped.

While we will pretend to neglect how they have set professional tags as social media manager, digital marketer (the most abused job title) and influencer, we shall delve into some of their mishaps.

This year alone, we watched on sadly from Abuja as Abuja-based influencers claimed they took pictures of ‘a clean Lagos’ with an iPhone X camera while they sat in Dei-Dei, Abuja and Tweeted from a Samsung or Infinix phone.

It was the quintessential Twitter VAR moment where people’s behinds were getting opened.

You can be creative about it. Even though you only got here by having a lot of followers, you could have educated yourself. At this time, most of them seem like accidental influencers and it is sad to watch.

When one sees the emergence of brands like Karen Civil, you understand the work rate Nigerian influencers require.

Asides that, the forced, stolen and reposted jokes have to stop. You can influence without being a nuisance.

That said, we realize that getting PS4 money for one or two posts is an enviable millennial-Nigerian dream, but we need some sanity.

The ‘Let’s settle this finally, like for… RT for…’ simply have to stop. Settle your influence, first, please dears.

1. Yomi Shogunle

The king of the insensitive. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command literally degraded the already terrible reps of the Nigerian police with Nigerians.

Amidst the #EndSars virality, Bros Yomi was literally unconcerned about the plight of Nigerians. He was more concerned with protecting the non-existent respect for the Nigerian Police and the faux sanctity of their office.

He was a comical figure. In 2019, he’s the last person we want to see or hear from.